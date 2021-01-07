Twitter suspends Trump amid Capitol violence
In an unprecedented step, Twitter suspended the account of President Donald Trump for 12 hours Wednesday after he repeatedly posted false accusations about the election after his supporters stormed the Capitol following a Trump rally. Guy Rosen, Facebooks vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Wednesday that the video was removed because it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 06:40 IST
In an unprecedented step, Twitter suspended the account of President Donald Trump for 12 hours Wednesday after he repeatedly posted false accusations about the election after his supporters stormed the Capitol following a Trump rally. Twitter said that future violations by Trump would result in a permanent suspension. Earlier in the day, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube all removed a short video from Trump in which he urged those supporters Wednesday to “go home” while also repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential election.
Trump posted that video more than two hours after protesters entered the Capitol, interrupting lawmakers meeting in an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Guy Rosen, Facebooks vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Wednesday that the video was removed because it “contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- YouTube
- Donald
- Electoral College
- Joe Biden's
- Guy Rosen
- Facebooks
- Trump
ALSO READ
Missouri senator to contest Biden's Electoral College win
GOP torn over Trump's Electoral College challenge of Biden
Joint Session of US Congress set to formally certify Joe Biden's presidential victory
EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes
US Congress’ joint session starts counting electoral college votes, gets 1st objection from Arizona