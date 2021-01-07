UN chief, UNGA president express concern over violence in Washington
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:27 IST
Top United Nations leadership expressed sadness and concern over the violence in Washington DC by pro-Trump demonstrators who stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify the presidential election results. ''The Secretary-General is saddened by the events at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C,'' on Wednesday, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a note to correspondents.
''In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law,” the UN chief said. President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, tweeted that as president of the 193-member UN body, “I’m saddened & concerned by today's developments at the Capitol in #WashingtonDC. The US is one of the world's major democracies. I believe that peace & respect for democratic processes will prevail in our host country at this critical time.” In an unprecedented attack on the seat of American democracy, pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the US Capitol when lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris' election victory.
