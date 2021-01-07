US Senate rejects challenge to Biden's Arizona win

US Senate rejects challenge to Biden's Arizona winPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:59 IST
The Senate has overwhelmingly turned aside a challenge to US President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, guaranteeing the result will stand
The objection to the results in Arizona -- spearheaded by Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Ted Cruz -- was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night. All votes in favour came from Republicans, but after violent protesters mobbed the Capitol earlier Wednesday a number of GOP senators who had planned to support the objection reversed course
The Republicans raised the objection based on false claims pushed by President Donald Trump and others of issues with the vote in Arizona, which were repeatedly dismissed in Arizona's courts and by the state's election officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
