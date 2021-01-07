U.S. House rejects attempt to overturn Biden victory in Arizona

U.S. House rejects attempt to overturn Biden victory in ArizonaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 09:43 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night joined the Senate in rejecting a move by allies of President Donald Trump to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, a vote delayed by rioters earlier pushing their way into the U.S. Capitol.
The House of Representatives voted 303-121 against the measure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
