U.S. Senate rejects Trump allies' objection to Pennsylvania presidential election results

U.S. Senate rejects Trump allies' objection to Pennsylvania presidential election resultsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:20 IST
The U.S. Senate on Thursday morning overwhelmingly rejected a move by allies of President Donald Trump to object to Pennsylvania's certification of its presidential election results that awarded Democrat Joe Biden the victory, a vote that was delayed by a violent breach of the U.S. Capitol.
The Senate voted 92-7 against the measure.
After the vote, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor that he does not expect any more votes challenging electoral college results.
