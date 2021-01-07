U.S. Congress accepts Electoral College result; clears way for Biden to become president

U.S. Congress accepts Electoral College result; clears way for Biden to become presidentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:11 IST
Democrat Joe Biden was cleared to be sworn in as U.S. president on Jan. 20 when Vice President Mike Pence declared that Congress had confirmed the Electoral College tally of states' results that showed Biden the winner of the Nov. 3 contest against incumbent President Donald Trump.
