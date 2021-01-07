Bengal Assembly polls: Congress, Left parties hold seat- sharing meeting
Left Front chairman Biman Bose, Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Abdul Mannan of the Congress, and other leaders participated in the discussions.Leaders of the Congress and the Left Front have been holding parleys on seats that would be fought by each of the parties, sources said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:01 IST
The Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front on Thursday held a meeting on seat-sharing for the Assembly elections in West Bengal due in April-May, sources in the parties said. Left Front chairman Biman Bose, Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Abdul Mannan of the Congress, and other leaders participated in the discussions.
Leaders of the Congress and the Left Front have been holding parleys on seats that would be fought by each of the parties, sources said. The Congress High Command and the central leadership of constituent parties of the Left Front have given a go-ahead to their state units for a seat-sharing arrangement.
The Congress and Left parties jointly contested the state Assembly polls in 2016 but fought separately in 2019 Lok Sabha elections..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biman Bose
- Left Front
- West Bengal
- Assembly Abdul Mannan
- Assembly
- Lok Sabha
- Congress
- Left
ALSO READ
BJP welcomes Kerala Governor move denying nod for special Assembly session against farm laws
Vikram Solar commissions over 900 KW solar plant at Falta unit in West Bengal
PIL in SC seeks fair, peaceful assembly polls in West Bengal in 2021
With defeat in DDC polls, BJP won't conduct Assembly elections in J-K anytime soon: Omar Abdullah
MGP rules out alliance with BJP for 2022 Goa Assembly polls