Mexican president says has not received invite to Biden's inauguration

Mexican president says has not received invite to Biden's inaugurationReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:42 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he has not received an invitation to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, when asked if he would travel to Washington for the Jan. 20 event.
Lopez Obrador was one of the last world leaders to congratulate Biden on his election victory, saying he wanted to wait for legal challenges to the U.S. election to be resolved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Lopez Obrador
- Biden
- Mexico
- Washington
- Joe Biden's
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Biden: Reversing Trump immigration policies will take months
Biden to nominate Miguel Cardona for Secretary of Education
Trump must blame Russia for cyber attack on U.S., Biden says
Mexico data protection agency challenges taxpayer data reform
Mexico records 12,511 new coronavirus cases, 897 more deaths