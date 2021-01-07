Quitting politics to work for development of sports: Shukla

Two days after resigning as stateminister and TMC president of Howrah Zilla (sadar), formerBengal Ranjhi team captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday saidthat he is ''quitting'' politics for the time being, as he wantsto work for the development of sports.

Shukla also clarified that he is not joining any rivalcamp, amid speculations that the TMC MLA could defect to theBJP, following in the footsteps of several other leaders ofthe ruling party.

''I do not want to be in politics for the time being.

That's why I have resigned. There are reasons which I wouldnot want to disclose. However, I will continue working for thesociety,'' he told reporters during a press conference at hiscricket academy.

Shukla, in a letter to party supremo Mamata Banerjee,had said on Tuesday that he was resigning as the minister ofstate for sports and youth affairs and TMC Howrah (sadar)president, but would complete his term as a legislator.

''I have pursued politics as honestly as I've playedcricket. I will continue going out (to reach out to people) asI am still the MLA. I thank the people of Bengal for theirsupport. Even today they call me a sportsperson and that's mytrue identity. I am happy that has not changed,'' he said.

The former cricketer also said that he was thankful toChief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving him an opportunityto contest Assembly elections in 2016.

''A few days ago, she described me as 'bhalo chele'(good human being). To get a compliment from her is anachievement. I am a simple human being with no such agenda inlife. As I am quitting politics for the time being, there isno question of joining any party,'' he said.

Asked if his decision to quit politics was prompted byany major turn of events, the 39-year-old said, ''I do not haveany complaint. I have a very cordial relationship with MamataBanerjee and that will continue.... I would also like tomention that sportspersons have no opponent. I respect allleaders irrespective of their political colour.'' On Bally TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya alleging that ''sometermites are destroying the TMC'' in Howrah, Shukla said, ''Sheis like an elder sister... People have their personal views...

For the last 4.5 years the only thing I have pursued ispolitics. I am not running away, that's not in my nature.'' He went on to praise officials leading the CricketAssociation of Bengal (CAB), led by Abhishek Dalmiya,Baishali's brother, for ''taking sports to the next level''.

The former Bengal cricket captain had defeated hisCongress rival Santosh Kumar Pathak and BJP's TV celebrityRoopa Ganguly in the Howrah north seat in 2016 Assemblyelections.

