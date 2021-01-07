Left Menu
Acting U.S. Homeland Security chief urges Trump to condemn supporters' violence

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:48 IST
Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday called on President Donald Trump to denounce political violence one day after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to block Congress' certification of his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

"We now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends. This is unacceptable," Wolf said in a statement, adding that he was not resigning. "These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday."

