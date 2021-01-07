Facebook, Instagram to extend ban on Trump's account for rest of his presidential term

Facebook, Instagram to extend ban on Trump's account for rest of his presidential termReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:47 IST
Facebook Inc and Instagram will extend a ban on U.S. President Donald Trump's accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said. Twitter Inc, Facebook, and Snap Inc temporarily locked Trump's accounts on Wednesday, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the U.S. presidential election and hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
