Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shopify removes stores affiliated with Trump

Shopify's move comes as social media platforms Twitter Inc , Facebook Inc and Snap Inc temporarily locked the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:02 IST
Shopify removes stores affiliated with Trump
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Shopify)

Canada's Shopify Inc took down stores affiliated with U.S. President Donald Trump from its e-commerce platform on Thursday, a day after hundreds of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, who has refused to concede his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, had urged his supporters to come to Washington for a rally on Wednesday. Shopify said the recent events determined that Trump's actions violated its policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause.

Attempts to access TrumpStore.com and shop.donaldjtrump.com, which sold "Make America Great Again" hats and similar items, were unsuccessful on Thursday, as the websites displayed error messages. Shopify's move comes as social media platforms Twitter Inc , Facebook Inc and Snap Inc temporarily locked the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China makes representation to UK over meddling in Hong Kong Affairs: Foreign Ministry

A day after the United Kingdom lambasted Beijing for the arrest of over 50 pro-democracy politicians and activists under the draconian National Security Law, China on Thursday claimed that Hong Kong was a territory of China and any interfer...

Italy to spend 222 bln euros of EU funds to revive economy - draft

Italy plans to spend more than 222 billion euros 272 billion from various European Union funds to revive its coronavirus-battered economy, a draft government document seen by Reuters showed on Thursday. Rome is entitled to more than 200 bil...

Spain tops 2 mln COVID-19 cases as infection rate rises

Spain became the fourth Western European country to pass 2 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday, while the rate of infection continued to climb. The ministry reported 42,360 cases since Tuesday, bringin...

No report of bird flu in Punjab so far, govt orders surveillance of suspected cases

The Punjab Government has sounded an alert to keep the state safe from the possible effect of the outbreak in its neighbouring states, according to an official release. It is to mention that the state has not reported any case of avian infl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021