White House says it withdraws nomination of Wolf to head DHS

The White House said it had withdrawn the nomination of Chad Wolf, who on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to condemn violence at the U.S. Capitol, to be chief of the Homeland Security Department.

Wolf, who is currently acting head of the department, said in a statement the "violent actions" at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday were "unconscionable, and I implore the president and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence." White House spokesman Judd Deere said the withdrawal occurred on Wednesday and "was not related at all to Wednesday's events or the Acting Secretary's comments this morning. Acting Secretary Wolf remains the acting secretary and continues to perform the duties of his office."

U.S. Senate records show the withdrawal was transmitted to the Senate on Wednesday but it was not posted on the White House website until Thursday. President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20 and the Senate was not likely to act on his nomination before then. Wolf said earlier on Thursday he had no plans to resign.

