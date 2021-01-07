EOW notice to BJP leader Prasad Lad

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW)of Mumbai Police has sent a notice to BJP leader and Member ofLegislative Council (MLC) Prasad Lad, seeking to record hisstatement in connection with a civic contract.

The notice was addressed to Lad as a partner of M/sBVG Crystal Joint Venture.

An FIR has been registered, on the complaint ofBimal Agarwal, against BVG Crystal Joint Venture andothersunder IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and420 (cheating), it said.

Reacting to the notice, Lad denied wrongdoing andsaid,'' This case has already been quashed, but the notice wassent to settle political scores.'' PTI DC NDKRK KRK

