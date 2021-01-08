Trump administration expected to mull expansion of China investment ban-sources

Left Menu
Trump administration officials plan to meet on Thursday to discuss proposed changes to an executive order banning U.S. investment in Chinese companies believed to have military ties, five people familiar with the matter said. The order has spurred confusion among investors and firms seeking to comply.

Trump administration officials plan to meet on Thursday to discuss proposed changes to an executive order banning U.S. investment in Chinese companies believed to have military ties, five people familiar with the matter said.

The order has spurred confusion among investors and firms seeking to comply. One change that is likely to be discussed is a draft amendment that would clarify that U.S. investors must completely divest their positions in the blacklisted companies by Nov. 11, 2021, according to two of the sources.

If approved, the proposed change would dramatically broaden the scope of the directive, which now states only that U.S. investors must stop buying securities of the blacklisted companies by that date. It was not clear if any final decisions would be made at the meeting, which will include officials from the State, Treasury and Defense Departments.

State, Treasury and DoD did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld and Andrea Shalal; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

