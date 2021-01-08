Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt ready to listen but farmers stubborn: Punjab BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surjit Kumar Jyani on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after which he said that government is ready to listen but farmers are being stubborn.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:46 IST
Govt ready to listen but farmers stubborn: Punjab BJP leader
BJP leader Surjit Kumar Jyani speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surjit Kumar Jyani on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after which he said that government is ready to listen but farmers are being stubborn. "Government is ready to listen but farmers are being stubborn. Law and order in Punjab is ruined," Jyani said.

"Sit-in protests are being done outside the houses of our workers. We talked about the language being used and the kind of hooliganism in Punjab," he added. He further said: "Government is ready to fulfill all the demands of farmers. But farmers are now demanding that the laws be repealed. Why are they saying that? I think farmer unions don't want a solution. I think their plan is something else."

Farmers on Thursday took out a tractor rally at the Delhi borders to protest against the three new farm laws. There have already been eight rounds of talks between the farmers and the central government, which remained inconclusive. The next round of meetings will be held on January 8.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi police arrests two members of Mewat-based gang

The special cell of Delhi police on Thursday night arrested two members of Haryanas Mewat-based gang from Chhatarpur in Delhi. As per an official statement of Delhi police, a trap was laid to apprehend the alleged criminals based on credibl...

Soon we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, says Harsh Vardhan

In the next few days, we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan after his visit to the session site in Government General Hospital in Chennai to review the second dry run for ...

Kerala's spurt in covid cases due to robust surveillance,

After managing toflatten the Covid-19 curve within months of reporting thecountrys first coronavirus case last year, Kerala is nowgrappling with a sharp surge in its daily infections,prompting the Centre to send a high-level team to assist ...

Samsung's 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 boasts first-ever QLED display on Chromebook

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook 2, its newest 2-in-1 Chromebook and the first-of-its-kind to boast a QLED display. The device succeeds the companys first-ever Galaxy Chromebook which was introduced in early 2020.The Samsu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021