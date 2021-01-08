Left Menu
Development News Edition

JDU MLA claims Nitish will leave CM post after 6 months, Tejashwi will form govt

JDU MLA Gopal Mandal has claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will step down from his post after six months and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will form the government in the state.

ANI | Bhagalpur (Bihar) | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:49 IST
JDU MLA claims Nitish will leave CM post after 6 months, Tejashwi will form govt
JDU MLA Gopal Mandal at the press conference on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

JDU MLA Gopal Mandal has claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will step down from his post after six months and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will form the government in the state. On Wednesday there was a phone conversation between Gopal Mandal and Bihpur MLA E Shailendra in which it was alleged that Gopal Mandal was abusing and using casteist slur. About this, the Navagachiya JDU held a press conference at the local hotel in Bhagalpur on Thursday.

During the press conference, JDU MLA Gopal Mandal from Gopalpur denied the allegations in the viral audio and said that the viral audio was not correct. During this, he said that it was made viral by E Shailendra. "What kind of coalition is this," he said.

He even said, "After 6 months, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will step down from his post and the government of Tejashwi Yadav will be formed." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi police arrests two members of Mewat-based gang

The special cell of Delhi police on Thursday night arrested two members of Haryanas Mewat-based gang from Chhatarpur in Delhi. As per an official statement of Delhi police, a trap was laid to apprehend the alleged criminals based on credibl...

Soon we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, says Harsh Vardhan

In the next few days, we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan after his visit to the session site in Government General Hospital in Chennai to review the second dry run for ...

Kerala's spurt in covid cases due to robust surveillance,

After managing toflatten the Covid-19 curve within months of reporting thecountrys first coronavirus case last year, Kerala is nowgrappling with a sharp surge in its daily infections,prompting the Centre to send a high-level team to assist ...

Samsung's 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 boasts first-ever QLED display on Chromebook

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook 2, its newest 2-in-1 Chromebook and the first-of-its-kind to boast a QLED display. The device succeeds the companys first-ever Galaxy Chromebook which was introduced in early 2020.The Samsu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021