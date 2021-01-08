Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy appears before CCB

Kannada film actress RadhikaKumaraswamy on Friday deposed before the Central Crime Branchsleuths for allegedly receiving Rs 75 lakh from a man who hadbeen arrested for duping a realtor.

The actress was in Madikeri when she was asked toappear before the police.

Police sources said she appeared at 11 AM.

Radhika had told reporters on Wednesday that she hadreceived Rs 15 lakh from the man Yuvaraj, who identifiedhimself with a right wing party.

Radhika said she received the money from Yuvaraj tomake a period film.

She, however, expressed ignorance about the remainingRs 60 lakh deposited in her account.

She had even said she would cooperate with theinvestigation if the CCB summoned her.

The CCB had arrested Yuvaraj in December lastfollowing a complaint by a realtor who alleged that he wasduped to the tune of Rs 10 crore with the promise of anelection ticket.

The raid on his residence led to the recovery of acash of Rs 26 lakh and cheques for Rs 91 crore.PTI GMS SSPTI PTI

