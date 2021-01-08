Ruling alliance in Puducherry stages protest seeking recall of Lt Governor

The ruling Congress-ledSecular Democratic Alliance (SDA) in Puducherry on Fridaybegan its four-day long agitation here demanding recall of LtGovernor Kiran Bedi for allegedly ''impeding developmentalplans and welfare measures of the elected government.'' Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who took part in theagitation, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bedi''hatched a conspiracy to dismantle the separate status ofPuducherry by merging it with Tamil Nadu.'' He accused the Prime Minister and Bedi of being keenon depriving the people of Puducherry of their rights.

''Our fight for our rights would continue and we wouldnot be cowed down by any measure by the Centre,'' the chiefminister said in an emotional address to participants at theprotest.

Although the SDA had earlier decided to hold theagitation by picketing Raj Nivas (office-cum-residence of theLt Governor), the venue was shifted to Maraimalai Adigal Salai(more than a km away) as police did not give permission inview of an order in force restricting agitations within 500metres of Raj Nivas and the Assembly.

Narayanasamy said that the fight by the parties toseek recall of Lt Governor should be peaceful.

''We should draw inspiration from the farmers nowholding agitations at the borders of New Delhi to urge repealof the three Agriculture Reforms Bill,'' he added.

Narayanasamy urged the people of the union territoryto stand firmly and be prepared for any 'sacrifice' to ensurethat the Centre recalled the Lt Governor Bedi as ''she has beenobstructing several welfare schemes decided by the electedgovernment ever since she assumed office in 2016.'' Apart from Narayanasamy, the lone Lok Sabha Memberfrom Puducherry V Vaithilingam, AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt,Congress legislator T Jayamoorthy, leaders of the CPI, CPI(M)and VCK also participated in the protest.

Leaders and workers of the DMK, an ally of the rulingCongress were not present at the agitation and reason fortheir absence could not be known immediately.

The Centre had already deployed the Central ArmedPolice Force and the Central Industrial Security Forcepersonnel at vantage points here to maintain law and order.

Although the Chief Minister was claiming that theagitation would continue ''till Kiran Bedi left Puducherry'',the duration of the stir has been reduced to four days.

This is the second time that such an agitation againstBedi is being held herewith the Chief Minister and hisministerial colleagues and leaders of the alliance partiestaking part.

The earlier stir was held in February 2019 to push thedemands for reopening of the closed industries and publicsector undertakings and also for smooth operation of the freerice scheme.

The present stir is limited to the demand that Bedi berecalled, sources in the Congress said.

Narayanasamy and the others earlier garlanded statues of leaders including former Chief Minister V Venkatasu bba Reddiar before arriving at the protest venue.

