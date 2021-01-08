Is using Sambhaji Maharaj's name crime?: Raut on renaming row

Days after the Congress objectedto Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) mentioningAurangabad as Sambhajinagar in a tweet, Shiv Sena leaderSanjay Raut on Friday asked whether using the name ofChhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in government documents a crime.

He also termed as ''right'' the use of Sambhajinagarname in the CMO tweet.

The Shiv Sena, which shares power with theCongress and the NCP in Maharashtra, has been demanding thatAurangabad in central part of the state be renamed asSambhajinagar, after the elder son of warrior kingChhatrapati Shivaji.

However, Maharashtra minister and state Congress chiefBalasaheb Thorat has made it clear that his party wouldstrongly oppose the move to rename Aurangabad.

Two days back, the Maharashtra CMO, in one of thetweets about cabinet decisions, had mentioned the cityas Sambhajinagar. However, Thorat had objected to it sayingthat the Directorate of Information and Publicity should notrename cities on its own and that it should remember thatofficial work is a legal document.

When asked about it, Raut told reporters in Nashikthat a government functions in the name of chief minister.

''Is using the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj andShivaji Maharaj on government documents a crime? It ispeople's sentiment and the government functions on the basisof people's sentiments,'' he said.

Raut said Sambhajinagar was the name given toAurangabad city by late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

''It will remain that way,'' he said.

To a question on Congress's argument that the renamingissue was not part of the common minimum programme (CMP) ofthe three parties, Raut said the CMP is meant to ensure thewelfare of the people.

''The CMP of the MVA is for running the government andnot for creating obstacles in taking decisions that respectpeople's sentiments and Aurangabad's renaming is one suchdecision,'' he added.

Aurangabad, once the headquarters of the Dakkhan(Deccan) province in Mughal empire, derives its name fromMughal emperor Aurangzeb.

''Even the Congress is not against renaming Aurangabadas Sambhajinagar, although it has opposed the proposalpublicly...Aurangzeb was not a secular person,'' the Sena MPsaid.

''There is Aurangabad district in Bihar also and thereis a demand for its renaming. Bihar Chief Minister NitishKumar has rejected it, but our CM has not done so. The BJPshould make its its stand on the issue,'' he added.

Replying to questions on the upcoming local bodieselections, Raut said all the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)allies were trying to find a common ground to contest thelocal elections together.

''We may succeed in some places to fight unitedly,'' hesaid.

The Sena leader also criticised the delay in approvingthe names of 12 candidates for their nomination to the stateLegislative Council by Governor B S Koshyari from his quota.

''Constitutional values should be upheld by thoseholding constitutional posts. The Constitution clearlymentions that it is mandatory to accept the recommendationregarding the names submitted by the cabinet,'' he said.

''Make it clear first whether you want to keep theissue pending till you topple the MVA dispensation and get agovernment of your choice,'' he said.

When asked whether he was referring to the governor orthe BJP, he said, ''It is up to you. I have said what Iwanted to.'' Raut was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of afunction in which local BJP leaders Vasant Gite and SunilBagul returned to their parent party- Shiv Sena.

