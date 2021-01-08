Left Menu
Man held along with wife for mortgaging his father's property fraudulently

In 2018, officials of a private finance company visited the complainants house, claiming that a home loan of Rs 2,47,13,363 was availed by mortgaging the property that his father had purchased in Noida, a senior police officer said.

A 40-year-old man along with his wife have been arrested for allegedly availing a loan by mortgaging his father's property fraudulently, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Anuj Jaipuria, they said. According to the police, Rajender Jaipuria had purchased a property at Noida in 2011 following which he allowed his younger son Anuj to stay with him on the first floor of the house along with his wife and two children. In 2018, officials of a private finance company visited the complainant's house, claiming that a home loan of Rs 2,47,13,363 was availed by mortgaging the property that his father had purchased in Noida, a senior police officer said. Apart from the complainant and his wife, Anuj along with his wife were shown as co-applicants in the loan, the officer said. The complainant also came to know that Anuj had fraudulently used his previous address at Kamla Nagar in Delhi, which he had disposed off earlier, in the loan documents, police said. During investigation, it was found that signatures of four persons -- the complainant, his wife, Anuj and his wife -- were made on every loan document while the complainant claimed that he and his wife had never signed any papers and their signatures were forged by his younger son and his wife, police said. ''Both the accused persons were arrested from Ludhiana in Punjab on Wednesday,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra said. Anuj, in connivance with his wife, hatched a conspiracy and availed loan from the company where the complainant (his father) was shown as applicant and Anuj, his wife and the complainant's wife were shown as co-applicants. Signature of the complainant and his wife were forged by the accused, police added.

