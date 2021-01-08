Left Menu
BJP pursuing destructive politics, plotting ways to tarnish Bengali culture: Minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:40 IST
TMC general secretary ParthaChatterjee on Friday said the Mamata Banerjee government, overthe last decade, has taken steps to create jobs, and reach outto people with benefits of state-run welfare schemes, whilethe opposition BJP pursued ''destructive politics''.

Chatterjee, who is also the state education minister,said the saffron party had been trying to create impedimentsfor the state government which had been striving hard to workfor people, despite the Centre's neglect on all fronts.

''All they (BJP) are busy with is having tea in themorning and plotting ways to tarnish Bengali culture in theevening. Our government has gone to every locality, everydoorstep and listened to the problems faced by people. We havenot only outlined our programme but have implemented andexecuted it successfully,'' he said at a press meet here.

The 'Maa, Maati, Manush' government has successfullydealt with all challenges that came in the path of itsdevelopment work, but attempts are now being made to discreditall efforts through ''fake news and character assassination'',the senior TMC leader claimed.

''Unemployment has significantly decreased in Bengal ascompared to the rest of the country. The Swasthya Sathi(health) scheme has also been a historic success. The entireworld has taken note of the scheme,'' he said.

Lauding Mamata Banerjee for standing in a queue tocollect her 'Swasthya Sathi' smart card, he said no otherchief minister is the country has ever done that.

Taking a dig at leaders, who recently quit the state'sruling party and joined the saffron camp, Chatterjee saidthose ''defectors have no agenda.

Several TMC leaders have switched over to the BJPrecently, citing various reasons, one of them being politicalstrategist Prashant Kishor's ''growing clout'' in the party.

To a question on TMC's political advisor PrashantKishor, the minister said, ''If our party has decided toappoint him as a strategist, where is the harm in that?'' ''Bengal is moving forward... TMC workers have taken anoath to develop Bengal by standing beside Mamata Banerjee. Thewheels of success and development are pushing our victorychariot forward,'' Chatterjee added.

