Bengal guv to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday

Amid the growing politicalturbulence in poll-bound West Bengal, Governor JagdeepDhankhar will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah inDelhi on Saturday.

He had last met Shah in October 2020.

''Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will fly to New Delhitonight. His engagements include calling on the Union HomeMinister Amit Shah on January 9,'' Raj Bhavan sources said.

Dhankhar, who had been at loggerheads with the TMCgovernment since taking charge as the Bengal governor, hascriticised the Mamata Banerjee dispensation on severaloccasions over the ''worsening'' law and order situation in thestate.

BJP leaders in Bengal have been demanding impositionof President's Rule in the state, citing ''breakdown of therule of law'' as reason.

Elections to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likelyto be held in April-May.

