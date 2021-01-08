Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. officials opening murder probe in U.S. Capitol police officer's death -CNN

Federal prosecutors are opening a murder investigation after a U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday in the aftermath of pro-Trump supporters' invasion of Congress, CNN reported on Friday, citing a law enforcement official. Representatives for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington could not immediately be reached to confirm the report.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:00 IST
U.S. officials opening murder probe in U.S. Capitol police officer's death -CNN

Federal prosecutors are opening a murder investigation after a U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday in the aftermath of pro-Trump supporters' invasion of Congress, CNN reported on Friday, citing a law enforcement official.

Representatives for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington could not immediately be reached to confirm the report. The Washington police department's homicide division is investigating alongside federal law enforcement agencies, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement late Thursday. The officer, Brian Sicknick, was the fifth person to die after Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The Republican president had summoned them to Washington for a rally and urged them to fight as lawmakers were meeting to certify his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The deaths also included some rioters.

"The perpetrators of Officer Sicknick’s death must be brought to justice," U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in statement offering condolences to his family. She ordered flags at the Capitol to be lowered to half-staff in his honor. White House spokesman Judd Deer and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy also expressed condolences. U.S. Capitol Police said "Sicknick was responding to the riots ... and was injured while physically engaging with protesters" Sicknick died on Thursday after being taken to a hospital following his collapse after he returned to his divisional office, the police said.

Sicknick, 40, suffered a stroke and was on life support before he died, a CBS News affiliate reported. He was a 15-year veteran of the force. Trump, who initially praised his supporters, later condemned Wednesday's violence, saying rioters must be held accountable. A woman demonstrator was fatally shot by authorities, and three people died from medical emergencies.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund on Thursday said he would step down on Jan. 16 - four days before Biden's inauguration. Pelosi sought Sund's resignation after the federal force charged with protecting Congress failed to keep Trump's supporters outside the Capitol, sending lawmakers for cover as rioters smashed windows and looted the building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador envoy takes part in Covaxin trials, says Indian vaccines safe, convenient

After taking the first shot of Covaxin, Ecuadors Envoy to India Hector Cueva Jacome on Friday said that Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are good companies, adding that he talked to researchers in US and Ecuador and then took part in the ...

Deutsche Bank to agree to pay $100 mln over bribery charges- NYT

Germanys Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than 100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.Deutsche Ban...

Uganda: ‘Deteriorating’ human rights situation in run-up to elections next week

We are deeply concerned by the deteriorating human rights situation in Uganda ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for 14 January and the challenges this situation may pose not only for voting day itself, but also f...

Olympic silver medalist Manyonga suspended in doping case

Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was provisionally suspended in a doping case on Friday and could be banned from this years Tokyo Games.The Athletics Integrity Unit said it sent Manyonga a notice of charge in the case, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021