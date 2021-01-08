Cops fleeing from thieves unfortunate: Dy CM on Pune incident

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Friday called ''unfortunate'' a December 28incident in Pune where a policeman was seen running away fromthieves and his colleague unable to use his rifle to deterthem.

Speaking at a programme in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pawarsaid the police force in the state had done a commendable jobduring the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

''But it is unfortunate to see our policemen run awayfrom thieves. Such incidents well defame and bring down themorale of the force. Do whatever you can, but control thegoons who disturb law and order,'' he said.

In the early hours of December 28, two policemen cameacross a group carrying out a theft in a housing society inAundh area, but instead of stopping them, one of the personnelfled while the other did not use his rifle to stop them.

Both constables were suspended at the time by Punepolice commissioner Amitabh Gupta for unprofessionalbehaviour.

