Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump decides not to attend President-elect Biden's inauguration on Jan 20

Biden will become president at noon on January 20 regardless of Trumps plans.On Thursday, Trump delivered a video statement admitting his presidency would soon end though he declined to mention Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, Trump said in the video.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:37 IST
Trump decides not to attend President-elect Biden's inauguration on Jan 20
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said Friday he won't attend President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration on January 20. He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successors inauguration.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,'' Trump tweeted.

Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office. Biden will become president at noon on January 20 regardless of Trump's plans.

On Thursday, Trump delivered a video statement admitting his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.

"A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20," Trump said in the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK-India flights resume, chaos at Delhi airport as govt modifies quarantine rule belatedly

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Delhi airport on Friday as many passengers arriving from the UK vociferously complained against the national capital governments belated decision to make seven-day institutional quarantine compulsory for...

Nashik sees 181 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; 234 discharged

The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik reached 1,12,020 after 181 people were detected withthe infection on Friday, while the day also saw four deathsand 234 people recovering, an official said.The districts toll is 2,008 and the recovery co...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup Spurs down Lakers, go 2-0 in L.A.LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the host Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan, who manage...

Biden to release more available coronavirus doses- spokesman

President-elect Joe Biden will aim to release more available doses of coronavirus vaccine when he takes office, a departure from Trump administration strategy of holding back a supply to make sure second doses are available, a spokesman sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021