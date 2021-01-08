Haven't discussed cabinet expansion with BJP leaders: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Friday asserted that the issue of his cabinet's expansiondid not figure during the talks he had with top BJP leaders athis official residence here the previous evening, amid reportsthat efforts were being made to thrash out the matter.

The JD(U) leader said his conversation with BJPnational general secretary in-charge of the state BhupendraYadav, state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal and deputy CMsTarkishor Prasad and Renu Devi was ''sahaj aur samanya'' (normaland cordial), but it did not centre around political issues.

''As of now, we have a 14-member-strong state cabinet.

The issue (of expansion) was not taken up for discussion atyesterday's meeting,'' Kumar told reporters emerging from thesecretariat where he had reviewed, among other things,implementation of prohibition in the state which went dryclose to five years ago.

BJP leaders had met Kumar at 1, Anney Marg shortlyafter calling on the newly elected national president of theJD(U), RCP Singh, at the party's Birchand Patel Marg office.

Speculation is rife that leaders were trying to arriveat a decision on the issue of cabinet expansion, which hasbeen hanging fire on account of contesting claims, reportedly,by the BJP and the JD(U), with regard to the parties'respective representation in the council of ministers.

The BJP is said to be insistent on having a biggershare of the pie since it has emerged as the larger NDAconstituent in the recently held assembly elections, winning74 seats as against the JD(U)'s tally of 43.

The chief ministers party, however, is said to bekeen on a 50-50 formula for the JD(U)-BJP, the contentionbeing that its tally fell not because of a dip in its leader'spopularity but due to the rebellion of Chirag Paswan's LJPwhich caught the NDA unawares.

As per rules, the state cabinet can have up to 36members. The 13 cabinet members, other than the CM, includeseven from the BJP, four from the JD(U) and one each fromsmaller allies -- the HAM and the VIP.

Replying to a query on Sushil Kumar Modi, his formerdeputy who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, Kumarsaid, ''We share a very close relationship. Our rapport hasbeen excellent. But it is for the BJP to take a call on whatresponsibility to assign to which of its leaders.'' Earlier in the day, chairing the meetings attended byministers and top officials, the chief minister issuedinstructions for speeding up irrigation with focus on methodslike sprinkle or drip which do not involve heavy consumptionof water.

He also called for a comprehensive survey of farmholdings so that pieces of land which are not sufficientlyirrigated could be identified for remedial action.

He also ordered a firm crackdown on ''big fish''involved in illicit liquor trade, which, in turn, would breakthe ''distribution and supply chain''.

He said there should be tight patrolling of roads andhighways, which are usually preferred by liquor smugglers,with a special focus on areas bordering adjoining states andNepal.

Also, keep a close watch on those who were previouslyknown to be involved in liquor trade but now appear to havetaken up other business, he said.