Dry run conducted successfully in 31 districts in Karnataka

Dry run, an exercise for end-to-end testing of COVID-19 vaccination process, was conducted''successfully'' in 281 facilities of 31 districts of Karnataka,and the state is ready for the actual vaccination whenever thevaccine arrives, the health department said on Friday.

The 281 facilities where the dry run was conductedinclude eight in the city civic body Bruhat BengaluruMahanagara Palike limits.

According to the state health department, Deputy ChiefMinister C N Ashwath Narayan visited the district hospital inRamanagara and observed the dry run activities, while HealthMinister K Sudhakar visited Aster CMI hospital at Yelahanka inBengaluru and the District hospital in Chikkaballapura.

Sudhakar, after visiting the dry run facilities, said thearrangements and preparedness were quite good and the processwas being followed as per the guidelines issued.

Several MLAs, including Kumar Bangarappa (Soraba), MPKumaraswamy (Mudigere), Suresh (Tarikere) visited dry runfacilities in their constituencies and observed theactivities.

Senior health department officials and DeputyCommissioners of various districts personally supervised thedry run sites, it said.

It said after the successful completion of dry run in allthe districts, the state is ready for the actual COVID-19vaccination whenever the vaccine arrives.

Sudhakar had earlier in the day said Karnataka expects toreceive 13,90,000 vials of vaccine against COVID-19 in a dayor two and it is likely to be administered from January 11.

The vaccination will first be administered to health careworkers and 6.30 lakh health care professionals haveregistered in Karnataka till date, he said Health workers will be followed by those with comorbidities, those aged above 60 and in other departments likePolice and Revenue working against COVID-19, he added.

The first round of the dry run was held in five districtsof Karnataka- Bengaluru (including BBMP), Belagavi, Kalburgi,Mysore and Shivamogga- on December 2 as per the government ofIndia guidelines.

