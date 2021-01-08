Pelosi says more Democratic support for impeaching Trump than last time - CNN

Pelosi says more Democratic support for impeaching Trump than last time - CNNReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:25 IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers on Friday there was more support for impeaching Trump among Democrats now than there was the first time around, CNN reported, citing source on Democratic caucus call.
Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said moving toward impeachment would encourage a conversation on using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office before Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, a source told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
