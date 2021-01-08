Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aurangabad name change row: Uddhav says Aurangzeb was not secular, doesn't fit in secular agenda

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday elaborated on his tweet referring to Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar asking what was new in what he had done as Mughal emperor Aurangazeb was not secular and did not fit into the secular agenda.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:59 IST
Aurangabad name change row: Uddhav says Aurangzeb was not secular, doesn't fit in secular agenda
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Twitter/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday elaborated on his tweet referring to Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar asking what was new in what he had done as Mughal emperor Aurangazeb was not secular and did not fit into the secular agenda. Speaking to media when asked regarding the CMO tweet, Thackeray said, "What's new in what I have done on Twitter? Aurangzeb was not secular so Aurangzeb does not fit in the secular agenda."

Amid the ongoing tussle between Shiv Sena and Congress regarding the name change of Aurangabad, Thackeray in his official Twitter handle used the name Sambhaji Nagar instead of Aurangabad, and Congress warned him to avoid this name for the city. A few days ago, amid a row over the name change of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar, the SP MLA Abu Azmi wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar urging them to stop politics around changing the name of Aurangabad.

"These days, politics is being played by changing the name of Aurangabad. If changing the name (of a city) helps in its development, then names must be changed. But in that case, Raigad should be named Sambhajinagar and Maharashtra be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was an idol of the harmony between Hindus and Muslims," Azmi said in a letter written on January 5. "Or, else, Maharashtra should be named Swarajya. If you are unable to do this, then stop these politics around changing the name of Aurangabad," he further wrote.

A controversy has broken out over the state government's plans to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut made it clear that the Maharashtra government was clear on renaming the city after Sambhaji, the warrior son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

New options added to join meeting from Google Meet landing page

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man who sat at Nancy Pelosi's desk faces charges; FBI probes officer's death

A West Virginia state lawmaker and a man pictured sitting at U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis desk are among those facing federal charges stemming from the siege on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trumps supporters, ...

Coronavirus variants may lead to false negative results with molecular tests - FDA

The U.S. drugs regulator said on Friday genetic variants of COVID-19, including the one found in the UK, could lead to false negative results from some molecular COVID-19 tests, but the risk of the mutations affecting overall testing accura...

Trump recorded conciliatory video under pressure from top aides -sources

President Donald Trumps decision to call for calm in a video came at the urging of senior aides, some arguing he could face removal from office or legal liability over his supporters storming of the U.S. Capitol, two sources familiar with t...

Biden to lay out groundwork for pandemic economic relief package next week

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said the U.S. jobs report on Friday shows Americans need more immediate and direct relief from the coronavirus pandemic and that taking action now will help the economy even with deficit financing.Democrat Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021