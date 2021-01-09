Adhir demands probe into chit fund scams, compensation for duped investors

West Bengal Congress chief AdhirRanjan Chowdhury on Friday demanded a central investigationinto chit fund scams and state government compensation for theduped investors.

Chowdhury, while leading a rally of such investors,alleged that the TMC government in the state is announcingseveral welfare programmes but has done very little for thedefrauded people.

''Though the state government has promised tocompensate the investors and had set up a commission for thepurpose, the hapless people have got little relief so far,''Chowdhury said after the rally at Esplanade in centralKolkata.

Chowdhury, who is also the leader of the Congress inthe Lok Sabha, said that though central agencies including theCBI are probing the Saradha and other chit fund scams, theyhave not been able to complete the investigations and bring tobook those involved in duping thousands of people.

He claimed that the BJP has instead chosen to takeinto its fold leaders whose names allegedly found a place inthe list of accused in the Saradha scam and Narada stingtapes.

He claimed that both the BJP and the TMC are involvedin mud-slinging at each other, pushing the important issuesaffecting the people to the backburner, as the assemblyelections in the state draw near.

A delegation of the rally participants also handedover a memorandum to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar demanding thatthe accused be brought to book and the investors becompensated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)