U.S. House Democrats to introduce impeachment charges against Trump on Monday -sources

"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 00:47 IST
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to introduce new articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump on Monday, calling for his removal from office, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The sources said the articles, which are formal charges of misconduct, were crafted by Democratic Representatives David Cicilline, Ted Lieu and Jamie Raskin following this week's assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. A copy of the measure circulating among members of Congress charges Trump with "inciting violence against the government of the United States" in a bid to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

The articles also cite Trump's hour-long phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he asked the state election official to "find" enough votes to overturn that state's election, which Biden won. "President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power and imperiled a coordinate branch of government," the legislation states.

Trump's supporters, inflamed by his false claims of election fraud, stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, smashing windows, sending lawmakers into hiding and leaving five dead.

