N Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility

But he says North Korea must further strengthen its military and nuclear capability as the danger of a US invasion of North Korea increases.Kim ordered officials to develop missiles with multiple warheads, underwater-launched nuclear missiles, spy satellites and nuclear-powered submarines.Kims comments came as the ruling partys congress convened this week for the first time in five years.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 09-01-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 04:53 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal and develop more sophisticated atomic weapons systems, saying the fate of relations with the United States depends on whether it abandons its hostile policy, state media reported Saturday.

Kim's comments made Friday during a key meeting of the ruling party were seen as an effort to apply pressure on the incoming government of President-elect Joe Biden, who will take office later this month.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that Kim says ''key to establishing new relations between (North Korea) and the United States is whether the United States withdraws its hostile policy'' from North Korea.

Kim says he wont use his nukes unless ''hostile forces'' intend to use their nuclear weapons against North Korea first. But he says North Korea must further strengthen its military and nuclear capability as the danger of a US invasion of North Korea increases.

Kim ordered officials to develop missiles with multiple warheads, underwater-launched nuclear missiles, spy satellites and nuclear-powered submarines.

Kim's comments came as the ruling party's congress convened this week for the first time in five years. ''Nothing would be more foolish and dangerous than not strengthening our might tirelessly and having an easy-going attitude at a time when we clearly see the enemy's state-of-the-art weapons are being increased more than ever,'' Kim said. ''The reality is that we can achieve peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula when we constantly build up our national defence and suppress US military threats.'' Kim's high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with President Donald Trump has remained stalled for nearly two years because of disputes over US-led sanctions on the North.

When Kim abruptly entered talks with the US, he expressed his intent to negotiate not advancing nuclear arsenals in return for economic and political benefits. But as long as the diplomatic impasse prolongs, hes openly pledged to expand the nuclear program that he calls a ''powerful treasured sword'' that can cope with US hostility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

