Bhandara hospital tragedy: Fadnavis demands strict action

Terming the death of ten newbornbabies in a fire in the Bhandara district hospital inMaharashtra a ''very painful'' incident, former chief ministerDevendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded a thorough probe.

Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in theSpecial Newborn Care Unit of the hospital in the eastMaharashtra city in the wee hours on Saturday, doctors said.

The infants were aged between a month and threemonths, a doctor said.

''The government should carry out a thorough inquiryinto the incident and initiate action against those who areresponsible for the death of 10 infants. It is a very painfulaccident,'' Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in theMaharashtra Legislative Assembly, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)