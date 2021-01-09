Bhandara hospital tragedy: Fadnavis demands strict action

Bhandara hospital tragedy: Fadnavis demands strict actionPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 09:54 IST
Terming the death of ten newbornbabies in a fire in the Bhandara district hospital inMaharashtra a ''very painful'' incident, former chief ministerDevendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded a thorough probe.
Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in theSpecial Newborn Care Unit of the hospital in the eastMaharashtra city in the wee hours on Saturday, doctors said.
The infants were aged between a month and threemonths, a doctor said.
''The government should carry out a thorough inquiryinto the incident and initiate action against those who areresponsible for the death of 10 infants. It is a very painfulaccident,'' Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in theMaharashtra Legislative Assembly, said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New agri laws will provide freedom to farmers: Fadnavis
Some builders getting windfall gains amid pandemic: Fadnavis
DGP going on deputation would demoralize state police: Fadnavis
Fadnavis submits memorandum to RBI Governor, requests easing of norms for funding under Self-Redevelopment Scheme
Seek Centre help for free COVID-19 vaccine in Maha: Fadnavis