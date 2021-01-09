AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

Sk Abdul Kalam, the acting WestBengal unit president of AIMIM, joined the Trinamool Congresson Saturday along with several other members of the AsaduddinOwaisi-led party, months ahead of the assembly elections.

Joining the TMC at its headquarters in Kolkata, Kalamsaid there has been an atmosphere of peace and tranquility inWest Bengal for several years and he switched sides to keepthe ''poisonous air'' at bay.

''We have seen that West Bengal used to be an oasis ofpeace. But of late, the air has become poisonous and this hasto be set right. That is why I decided to join the TrinamoolCongress,'' he told reporters.

The AIMIM leader and his followers joined the TMC inpresence of senior party leader and state minister ChandrimaBhattacharya.

Kalam said AIMIM should have tried to foray into WestBengal in the past and seeking a political entry at this pointof time will not be proper.

''It will lead to unnecessary cutting into votes, whichis not desired at all,'' he added.

''I have travelled to districts such as Bankura,Murshidabad, Coochbehar and Malda and spoke to the peoplethere. They all said this poisonous air has to be kept at bay.

There is a need to join the Trinamool Congress,'' Kalam said.

In November, AIMIM's key leader in the state AnwarPasha along with some of his colleagues joined the TrinamoolCongress, claiming that the Hyderabad-based party was onlyacting as a polariser of votes to help the BJP.

Owaisi visited the state last Sunday and met prominentMuslim leader Abbas Siddiqui, holding discussions on thepolitical scenario and the assembly polls, which his partyannounced that it will fight, undeterred by the defections.

A deciding factor in nearly 100-110 seats in thestate, Muslims have acted as a bulwark of the TMC against itsrivals till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Prominent Muslim leadersin the state, nonetheless, have claimed that equations arelikely to change with the entry of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly arelikely to be held in April-May.

