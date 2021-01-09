Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

Sk Abdul Kalam, the acting WestBengal unit president of AIMIM, joined the Trinamool Congresson Saturday along with several other members of the AsaduddinOwaisi-led party, months ahead of the assembly elections.Joining the TMC at its headquarters in Kolkata, Kalamsaid there has been an atmosphere of peace and tranquility inWest Bengal for several years and he switched sides to keepthe poisonous air at bay.We have seen that West Bengal used to be an oasis ofpeace.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:16 IST
AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

Sk Abdul Kalam, the acting WestBengal unit president of AIMIM, joined the Trinamool Congresson Saturday along with several other members of the AsaduddinOwaisi-led party, months ahead of the assembly elections.

Joining the TMC at its headquarters in Kolkata, Kalamsaid there has been an atmosphere of peace and tranquility inWest Bengal for several years and he switched sides to keepthe ''poisonous air'' at bay.

''We have seen that West Bengal used to be an oasis ofpeace. But of late, the air has become poisonous and this hasto be set right. That is why I decided to join the TrinamoolCongress,'' he told reporters.

The AIMIM leader and his followers joined the TMC inpresence of senior party leader and state minister ChandrimaBhattacharya.

Kalam said AIMIM should have tried to foray into WestBengal in the past and seeking a political entry at this pointof time will not be proper.

''It will lead to unnecessary cutting into votes, whichis not desired at all,'' he added.

''I have travelled to districts such as Bankura,Murshidabad, Coochbehar and Malda and spoke to the peoplethere. They all said this poisonous air has to be kept at bay.

There is a need to join the Trinamool Congress,'' Kalam said.

In November, AIMIM's key leader in the state AnwarPasha along with some of his colleagues joined the TrinamoolCongress, claiming that the Hyderabad-based party was onlyacting as a polariser of votes to help the BJP.

Owaisi visited the state last Sunday and met prominentMuslim leader Abbas Siddiqui, holding discussions on thepolitical scenario and the assembly polls, which his partyannounced that it will fight, undeterred by the defections.

A deciding factor in nearly 100-110 seats in thestate, Muslims have acted as a bulwark of the TMC against itsrivals till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Prominent Muslim leadersin the state, nonetheless, have claimed that equations arelikely to change with the entry of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly arelikely to be held in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

We were going to make it as hard as possible for Pujara: Cummins

Australia entered the four-match Test series against India determined to make it as hard as possible for Cheteshwar Pujara to score, the home teams pace spearhead Pat Cummins said after his terrific display in the third Test on Saturday.Puj...

Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians - president

Foreign companies will not be allowed to test COVID-19 vaccines on the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, a day after Irans Supreme Leader banned vaccine imports from the United States and Britain. Foreign companies ...

Mamata agreed to implement PM Kisan scheme as she realised TMC is losing ground: Nadda

BJP national president J P NaddaSaturday mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee foragreeing to implement PM Kisan Yojna only after realising thather party is fast losing ground among the farmers in thestate.Nadda, who launched th...

PLA soldier transgressed across LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops: Official sources.

PLA soldier transgressed across LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops Official sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021