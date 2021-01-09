BJP's concern for Bengal farmers a sham: TMC

The Trinamool Congress onSaturday said that BJP's concern for farmers of the state is asham as its leaders do not bother about those protestingwithin the striking distance of Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, senior TMC leader and stateminister Chandrima Bhattacharya said BJP leaders have time totravel across the country and ''shed crocodile tears'' forfarmers but not pay any heed to those protesting against thefarm laws.

''BJP leaders are coming to Bengal and going to otherplaces. But they don't listen to the farmers who areprotesting outside Delhi. The BJP's concern for the farmers isa pure sham,'' she added.

BJP president JP Nadda, who is on a day-long visit tothe state, attacked the Trinamool Congress government over thePM-Kisan scheme, saying it agreed to implement the welfareprogramme only after realising that the party was fast losingground among the farmers in the state.

Nadda also launched the 'Krishok Surokkha Abhijan' towoo farmers in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Bhattacharya said the Trinamool Congress has a genuinecommitment towards the small and marginal farmers.

She said 92 per cent of the farmers in West Bengal arecovered under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, besides gettingRs 5,000 per hectare.

Also, the state government provides a job to thefamily in case of the death of a farmer, she said.

''Our party have been with the farmers and willcontinue to be so,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)