Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's concern for Bengal farmers a sham: TMC

The Trinamool Congress onSaturday said that BJPs concern for farmers of the state is asham as its leaders do not bother about those protestingwithin the striking distance of Delhi.Speaking to reporters, senior TMC leader and stateminister Chandrima Bhattacharya said BJP leaders have time totravel across the country and shed crocodile tears forfarmers but not pay any heed to those protesting against thefarm laws.BJP leaders are coming to Bengal and going to otherplaces.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:26 IST
BJP's concern for Bengal farmers a sham: TMC

The Trinamool Congress onSaturday said that BJP's concern for farmers of the state is asham as its leaders do not bother about those protestingwithin the striking distance of Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, senior TMC leader and stateminister Chandrima Bhattacharya said BJP leaders have time totravel across the country and ''shed crocodile tears'' forfarmers but not pay any heed to those protesting against thefarm laws.

''BJP leaders are coming to Bengal and going to otherplaces. But they don't listen to the farmers who areprotesting outside Delhi. The BJP's concern for the farmers isa pure sham,'' she added.

BJP president JP Nadda, who is on a day-long visit tothe state, attacked the Trinamool Congress government over thePM-Kisan scheme, saying it agreed to implement the welfareprogramme only after realising that the party was fast losingground among the farmers in the state.

Nadda also launched the 'Krishok Surokkha Abhijan' towoo farmers in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Bhattacharya said the Trinamool Congress has a genuinecommitment towards the small and marginal farmers.

She said 92 per cent of the farmers in West Bengal arecovered under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, besides gettingRs 5,000 per hectare.

Also, the state government provides a job to thefamily in case of the death of a farmer, she said.

''Our party have been with the farmers and willcontinue to be so,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation; Vaccination drive to kick off on Jan 16: Govt.

PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation Vaccination drive to kick off on Jan 16 Govt....

Infant deaths: Soot and smoke telltale signs of fire that claimed 10 lives, ex minister alleges laxity

The families of some of the 10 infants killed in a hospital fire here had complained about power fluctuations but no action was taken, alleged a former minister, as the blackened walls and charred furniture inside the ward told their own st...

Delhi HC directs Jal Board to look into matter after PIL seeking water supply in Jaitpur

Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi Jal Board to treat Public Interest Litigation PIL seeking water supply in Jaitpur Extension part-2 of the state as the representation. The PIL stated that the Jaitpur Extension part-2 of Delhi g...

Jaishankar invites diaspora to be part of India's efforts to build stronger capabilities

An India with greater capacities can be an additional engine of growth for the global economy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he invited the Indian diaspora to be part of the countrys efforts to emerge stronger f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021