Left Menu
Development News Edition

Making arrangements for free COVID vaccine for everyone in Bengal: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-01-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 13:13 IST
Making arrangements for free COVID vaccine for everyone in Bengal: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government is making arrangements to provide free COVID vaccines to all the people of the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said.

In an open letter, Banerjee said the COVID warriors, including police, home guards, civil defense volunteers, correctional home, and disaster management employees, will be administered the vaccine on a priority basis.

''I am happy to inform that our government is making arrangements for reaching the vaccine to all people of the state free of any charge,'' the chief minister said in the letter addressed to the frontline workers.

Banerjee expressed her gratitude to all the COVIDwarriors for their selfless service to the people of WestBengal.

India is set to launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers across the country.

The chief minister's announcement of free vaccination for everyone comes months ahead of the assembly elections, which are likely to be held in April-May.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had made a similar announcement. The southern state will also go to polls along with Bengal.

The Bihar government has also given the cabinet nod to provide free vaccine to every citizen of the state, a promise the BJP made in its manifesto for the assembly elections held in October-November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Court pulls up Delhi Police for illegally arresting man, demanding money for bailing him out

A court here pulled up the Delhi Police for allegedly arresting a man illegally in a theft case and demanding money from his sister for helping in bailing him out, saying the case appeared to have been solved just to solve it.Additional Ses...

It's like a merit badge: 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumours

Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of period romance Bridgerton, says fans rooting for him as the new James Bond is like a merit badge. The actor, whose turn as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series has made him a global heart...

3-day state bird festival to be held from Jan 15 in Bihar's Jamui district

A three-day state bird festivaltitled Kalrav will be held from January 15 in Bihars Jamuidistrict to create awareness about birds especially migratorybirds, an official said.The first state bird festival will be organisedbetween January 15 ...

Pashtun rights movement to organise 350-mile march in US highlighting Pak atrocities

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of the Pakistani ambassador to the US in Washington DC against human rights violation of Pashtun people in Pakistan. One of the members of the protest also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021