All those involved in Pollachi sexual harassment case will be brought to book: Kanimozhi

DMK leader M Kanimozhi on Sundaysaid her party would ensure that victims in the sensationalPollachi sexual harassment case got justice and all thoseinvolved in the case were punished, once it returned to power.

Addressing a protest rally in nearby Pollachi, Kanimozhialleged that the ruling AIADMK was attempting to protect theparty's student wing leader, Arulalandam, arrested inconnection with the case recently, and many others involved inthe case as they belonged to the party.

She asserted that the DMK will continue to fight tilljustice was served.

The accused, however influential they are, will bebrought to book, as there would be a 'change in regime' afterthe coming assembly elections, Kanimozhi, the women's wingsecretary of DMK, added.

Referring to the images of some accused with AIADMKleaders doing rounds online, the DMK MP claimed that it wasclear evidence of their links with the ministers.

She sought to know as to why Chief Minister KPalaniswami, who claims to be a farmer himself, was supportingthe Centre's new farm laws against which hundreds of peasantswere protesting in Delhi.

Senior DMK leaders and representatives of MDMK, KMDK,VCK, SDPI, were among those participated in the protest meet.

