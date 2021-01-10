Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM18 MH-FIRE-LD THACKERAYMaha CM meets Bhandara fire victims' kin, orders safety audit (Eds: Adding quotes) Bhandara: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerayon Sunday met kin of the newborns who died in a fire at theBhandara district hospital the day before and said orders havebeen issued for conducting safety audit of all hospitals inthe state.

BOM16 MH-SECURITY-LD POLITICIANSMaha govt reduces security cover of Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray(Eds: correcting Athawale's security in 15th para) Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has reduced thesecurity cover of Leader of Opposition in the AssemblyDevendra Fadnavis and his family, former UP governor Ram Naikand MNS president Raj Thackeray, and withdrawn the securitycover of state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

BOM3 MP-BIRD FLUBird flu cases confirmed in 13 MP districts so far: Official Bhopal: Bird flu cases have so far been confirmed in13 districts of Madhya Pradesh, while around 1,100 crows andother wild birds have been found dead across 27 districtssince the flu virus was first detected in the state lastmonth, a government official said on Sunday.

BOM7 GA-VIRUS-VACCINATIONGoa: 8 hospitals identified for vaccinating 18000 health staff Panaji: The Goa government has identified eighthospitals for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination in thecoastal state where around 18,000 health care workers willreceive the doses, an official said on Sunday.

BOM5 MH-HC-SONU SOODSonu Sood moves HC against BMC notice for illegal construction Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has approached theBombay High Court, challenging a notice issued against him bythe Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedlycarrying out structural changes to a residential building insuburban Juhu without permission.

BOM1 MH-FIRE-PARENTSBhandara hospital fire: Parents blame staff for dereliction Bhandara: Many parents whose newborn babies were amongthose dead in the Bhandara hospital fire have blamed the staffthere for dereliction of duty.

BES4 MH-CIVIC CHIEFS-MINISTERMaha minister demands 2 municipal commissioners for Mumbai Mumbai: Maharashtra Textiles Minister Aslam Shaikh hasdemanded two municipal commissioners for Mumbai to facilitatebetter development of the metropolis and provision of basicamenities to the people.

