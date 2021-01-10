Left Menu
Development News Edition

Umesh Kushwaha is new Bihar JD(U) president

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:36 IST
Umesh Kushwaha is new Bihar JD(U) president

Former legislator Umesh Kushwaha wason Sunday unanimously elected as the Janata Dal (United) Biharunit president, in a bid to strengthen the ruling party's old''Luv-Kush'' support base.

Election of Kushwaha, a former party MLA from Mahnarassembly constituency in Vaishali district, was ratified atthe partys state council meeting here.

''Party's Bihar unit Chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh proposedname of Kushwaha for partys state president post which wasunanimously approved by members present in the meeting,''senior leader and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh toldreporters here at a press conference in the party office.

Choice of Umesh Kushwaha signals the ruling party goingback to its original support base of ''Luv-Kush'' (OBC Kurmi andKushwaha castes combination).

Since 2005 when the JD(U)-BJP together uprooted RJD fromthe power in Bihar, Kumar himself a Kurmi by caste has beenleveraging Luv-Kush equation to corner major portion of non-Yadav OBC castes in the Bihar poliotics.

Yadavs form bulk of the OBC votes in Bihar politics atnearly 14 percent. But, kumar by bringing together two otherOBC castes of Kumri and Kushwaha increased his base to around12-14 per cent, to counter Lalu Prasad.

Election of 46-year-old Kushwaha also reflects party goingfor young leadership apparently to blunt the attack ofTejashwi Yadav of the RJD and Chirag Paswan who heads LokJanshakti Party.

Kushwaha succeeds septuagenarian Bashishtha Narayan Singhas the JD(U) Bihar unit president.

Recently, Kumar himself stepped down as the JD(U) nationalpresident and named his close confidant RCP Singh as hissuccessor.

Kushwaha contested the 2020 assembly elections on JD(U)ticket from Mahnar assembly constituency but lost to the RJDcandidate.

He had won the 2015 state polls from the same Mahnar seatdefeating his BJP rival then.

Lalan Singh was talking to reporters on the decisions takenat the meeting of state executive and state council in thepast two days.

Singh said that Bashishtha Narayan Singh expressed hiswillingness to be relieved of the party chief's responsibilityand proposed Kushwaha's name for the post which was approvedby the state council.

Singh said that he will continue to guide the party as''Margdarshak'', Singh, the JD(U)'s leader in Lok Sabha, said.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected statepresident, thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and party'snational president RCP Singh for posing faith in him andasserted that he would try to live upto their expectations byworking hard to strengthen the party.

Kushwaha said youths will be given opportunity in theparty whose organisational structure will further bestrengthened upto village level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senator Toomey says Trump should resign

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said on Sunday that President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, should resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly rampage.I think the best way for our country is for the president to resign and...

Democrats push toward second Trump impeachment, Republican support uncertain

Democratic-led efforts to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for a historic second time gained momentum over the weekend, although it looked far from certain whether enough Republicans would back the move with just days left in his term. D...

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...

Indigenously developed landing gear systems for UAVs handed over to Navy by CVRDE

Retractable landing gear systemsfor unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenously built by the CombatVehicles Research and Development Establishment here, a unitof the DRDO, were handed over to the Navy on Sunday.The CVRDE, engaged in design and d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021