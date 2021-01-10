IIT protest: Goa govt violating human rights, alleges Congress

Days after protesters opposingthe upcoming IIT campus in Goa clashed with the police, theCongress on Sunday alleged that the state government wasviolating human rights by filing cases against the people whohad participated in the agitation, an allegation rubbished bythe ruling BJP.

On January 6, protesters had attacked police personnelwith stones at Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari tehsil whoresponded with lathicharge.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus isproposed on a 10 lakh square metre area in Shel-Malaulim andGuleli villages, some 50 kilometres from Panaji.

The villagers are opposing the project claiming thatit would rob away their precious lands.

''Activist like Shailendra Velingkar was illegallyarrested and assaulted in the police custody. The ruling BJPhas been indulging in human right violations by filing casesagainst all the protesters who don't want the IIT at Sattari,''alleged Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president GirishChodankar in a press conference.

Shailendra Velingkar is son of former Goa RSS chiefSubhash Velingkar.

''Do police have any rights to assault people by takingthem in custody? In Shailendra Velingkar case, who gavepermission to the police to assault him?'' Chodankar asked.

He said the BJP has become frustrated.

Chodankar demanded Shailendra Velingkar be examined bya panel of doctors.

''The BJP government is trying to terrorise farmers,locals of Shell Melaulim village, political leaders andothers. Police are taking law into hands by assaulting andattacking activists. This should stop,'' Chodankar said.

BJP Goa spokesman Damodar Naik told PTI that the lawwas taking its own course.

He rubbished the allegations of Chodankar as''baseless''.

