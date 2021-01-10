Left Menu
Punjab CM accuses AAP of backstabbing agitating farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of "backstabbing and defrauding" the agitating farmers by making claims of providing legal assistance to protesting farmers from the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:31 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of "backstabbing and defrauding" the agitating farmers by making claims of providing legal assistance to protesting farmers from the state. "Your intent is clear. You are only trying to weaken the farmers' agitation and playing your sneaky games at BJP's behest", the chief minister said in a statement.

"Arvind Kejriwal was always the sneaky little fellow of AAP but it's surprising that his other party leaders are also following suit and spreading a web of lies to deceive the farmers of Punjab", said Captain Amarinder. He said it was "pathetic" that AAP leaders were stooping to such "low levels" and using their own party workers to file petitions against BJP leaders and others to bolster their claims of providing legal help to farmers.

The chief minister said after the shameful manner in which AAP government in Delhi implemented the farm laws at a time when the farmers were preparing to march to the national capital, the world now knows who the real agent of BJP is. The collusion of AAP with BJP is now a matter of record, he said. "The Arvind Kejriwal government has been bending backwards to keep its masters in the central government happy because it is incapable of ruling independently and effectively, as we all saw during the Covid peaks in Delhi. The way Kejriwal went grovelling to the Centre for help each time clearly exposed his closeness to them. After all, in times of crisis, you rush to those you are closest to and not to your political opponents," alleged Amarinder Singh.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

