Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC govt making arrangements for free COVID, says Mamata

The state government woulddistribute the vaccines supplied by the Centre and say it isproviding free inoculation, just like renaming other centralschemes, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said She is trying to turn it into a poll sop, he added.The states Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, too,spoke in the same vein, alleging that it is yet anotherattempt by the TMC to fool the masses.The TMC is well aware its days are numbered, so theseare desperate attempts, he said.The ruling party, meanwhile, dismissed the allegationsas baseless.The TMC government has done a splendid job in COVIDmanagement.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-01-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 22:07 IST
TMC govt making arrangements for free COVID, says Mamata
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Sunday said her government is makingarrangements to provide free COVID-19 vaccination for peoplein the state, an announcement the opposition BJP and Congressmade light of, dubbing it as ''poll gimmick.

In an open letter, Banerjee said COVID warriors,including police, home guards, civil defence volunteers,correctional home and disaster management employees, will beadministered the vaccine on a priority basis.

''I am happy to inform that our government is makingarrangements for the vaccine to reach people of the state freeof any charge,'' the chief minister said.

The Union government had earlier said free coronavirusvaccine would be provided in the first phase to the mostprioritised beneficiaries, including one crore healthcare andtwo crore frontline workers.

India is set to launch its COVID-19 vaccination drivefrom January 16.

Banerjees announcement comes ahead of the assemblyelections in West Bengal, which are likely to be held inApril-May.

The opposition, however, slammed the TrinamoolCongress supremo for trying to politicise the drive ahead ofthe polls.

''The Centre has announced free priority vaccinationfor frontline workers across the country. The TMC governmentis trying to take credit of it. The state government woulddistribute the vaccines supplied by the Centre and say it isproviding free inoculation, just like renaming other centralschemes,'' West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said ''She is trying to turn it into a poll sop,'' he added.

The state's Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, too,spoke in the same vein, alleging that it is yet anotherattempt by the TMC to fool the masses.

''The TMC is well aware its days are numbered, so theseare desperate attempts,'' he said.

The ruling party, meanwhile, dismissed the allegationsas baseless.

''The TMC government has done a splendid job in COVIDmanagement. If we have announced about providing freevaccines, what is the harm in it?'' state minister SubrataMukherjee said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recentlymade a similar announcement. The southern state will also goto polls along with Bengal.

The Bihar government, too, has given the cabinet nodto provide free vaccine to every citizen of the state, apromise the saffron party made in its manifesto for theassembly elections held in October-November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Senior Delhi Police officers meet farmer leaders

Senior Delhi Police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Vijayanta Arya on Sunday met representatives of farmer unions protesting against the Centres agricultural reforms.The meeting came days ahead of Republic Day whe...

Greeks escape lockdown for the beach as winter temperatures soar

Greeks headed to beaches and public parks on Sunday as a rare January heat wave offered a respite from the coronavirus lockdown that has thrown life across Europe into disarray.With temperatures in Athens set to reach 23 Celsius 73.4 Fahren...

Son of Delhi cop killed in Batla House encounter complains he was beaten by group of men: Police

The son of a Delhi police officer, who was killed in the Batla House encounter here in 2008, has alleged that he was beaten by a group of men, officials said on Sunday. Police said the owner of a shop, where the incident occurred, alleged t...

'Wonder Woman 1984' Stays Atop Domestic Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Jan 10, Variety.com - Wonder Woman 1984 led domestic box office charts for the third straight weekend without much in the way of competition. The superhero sequel nabbed 3 million between Friday and Sunday, bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021