Security downgrade:BJP alleges political vendetta by Maha govt

The shiv Sena-led Maharashtragovernment's move to downgrade the security cover of formerchief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family, ex-UPgovernor Ram Naik and MNS president Raj Thackeray, and towithdraw the security cover of state BJP chief ChandrakantPatil, has evoked the allegations of ''political vendetta''.

As per a government notification issued on January 8,the security covers of BJP leader and former CM Narayan Rane,Chandrakant Patil and another senior BJP leader SudhirMungantiwar have been withdrawn. Rane had 'Y-plus' security.

While the BJP alleged political vendetta, the rulingCongress recalled how the elite SPG security of the Gandhifamily was taken away by the Central government. The RajThackeray-led MNS has termed the security downgrade as ''mean-mindedness''.

Reacting to the development, Fadnavis, who is theLeader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, saidhe was not worried but also alleged that the government wasgiving security on the ''basis of politics''.

As per the notification, Fadnavis will now get 'Y-plussecurity with escort', instead of the 'Z-plus' cover. Thesecurity of his wife Amruta Fadnavis and daughter Divija hasbeen downgraded from 'Y-plus with escort' to 'X' category.

Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik will now get'Y' cover instead of 'Y-plus'.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's security cover has beendowngraded from 'Z' to 'Y plus with escort'.

Maharashtra BJP spokesman Keshav Upadhye allegedthat the security of Fadnavis and other BJP leaders wasdowngraded out of ''political vendetta''.

''The decision shows what kind of a mindset thegovernment has, and it is unfortunate. During the COVID-19lockdown period, Fadnavis was travelling to the nook andcorner of the state, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wassitting at home,'' he claimed.

Upadhye said Fadnavis was the first to reach Bhandarawhere 10 babies died in fire at a hospital on Saturday.

''Even if the entire security cover is removed, he(Fadnavis) would continue to travel in the state and highlightthe voice of the people,'' the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis said he had not taken security when he wasthe state BJP president.

He said he received security for the first time afterbecoming the chief minister of Maharashtra (in 2014) andsubsequently, on the threat perception after the hanging of(1993 Mumbai blasts convict) Yakub Memon and action againstNaxalites.

''I feel security should be given on the basis ofthreat perception, now the government is giving security onthe basis of politics. Some are getting increased protectioneven when there is no threat perception to them,'' he said.

''I am a people's person and this doesn't impact mytravel (schedules) to meet people,'' Fadnavis added.

Rejecting Upadhye's charge, state Home Minister AnilDeshmukh said in Nagpur that the the decision to review thesecurity cover of several leaders and prominent personalitieshas been taken as per the threat perception, irrespective ofpolitical affiliations.

BJP leader Narayan Rane, a former Shivsainik andfierce critic of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said thestate government would be responsible if anything happens tohim.

Rane said he had been given security by the MumbaiPolice because he had a threat from terrorists.

Sudhir Mungantiwar said he was given security due toa Naxal threat.

''I thank the government for withdrawing my securitycover. This means the Naxal threat doesn't exist. Our aim tohighlight people's voice will be more stronger,'' he said.

The Congress, which is one of the constituents in theMaha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, besides the NCP, said itwas the Narendra Modi government which had acted out of''political vendetta when it withdrew SPG security to theGandhi family''.

In a statement, Maharashtra Congress spokespersonSachin Sawant said it was not the MVA government but the Modiregime which had acted of political vindictiveness.

''The opposition BJP is crying hoarse over downgradingof security to their leaders after review of threatperception. But the Gandhi family and former PM Manmohan Singhwere under threat, still their security and staff wasdowngraded,'' Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaderBala Nandgaonkar has dubbed the MVA government's decision todowngrade Raj Thackeray's security ''mean minded''.

''Raj Thackeray has threat to his life from anti-socialelements and Pakistan,'' Nandgaonkar saidin a Facebook post.

He said due to his straightforward attitude whileraisingthe issues concerning the common people,Raj Thackerayhas rubbed many people the wrong way.

''MNS sainiks(activists) provide protection toordinary people. Raj Thackeray takes decisions on issues whichdon't get resolved at the government level or are held backdue to vote bank politics,'' the former MLA said.

Nandgaonkar also expressed surprise over the stategovernment bringing some new persons under the security coverand upgrading security of some others.

''Instead, this money could have been used for(building) health infrastructure so that the death of 10babies (in the Bhandara hospital fire) could have beenavoided,'' he said.

As per the notification, the government has upgradedthe security of two persons, downgraded of 11, withdrawn of16, while 13 new people have got security cover.

Prominent among the new persons to get security areSunetra Pawar, wife of state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar,and Varun Sardesai, secretary of the Yuva Sena and nephew ofChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray.

Both have been given 'X' security cover.

