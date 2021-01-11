Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zambian president dismisses health minister Chitalu Chilufya, without giving reason

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has dismissed Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya with immediate effect, the president's office said on Sunday, without giving a reason for the move. Chilufya, health minister since his appointment in 2016, was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 11-01-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 01:22 IST
Zambian president dismisses health minister Chitalu Chilufya, without giving reason
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has dismissed Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya with immediate effect, the president's office said on Sunday, without giving a reason for the move. Once seen as a potential presidential replacement for Lungu, Chilufya's political ambitions have faded amid growing calls for his dismissal from opposition parties and health workers.

"The President has thanked Dr Chilufya for the services rendered to government and wished him well in his future endeavors," the office said in a statement. Chilufya, health minister since his appointment in 2016, was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian wealth fund says, Algeria registers Sputnik vaccine for use

Algeria has registered Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use, becoming the first African country to do, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Sunday.Russia said last month it had signed a contract with Algeria to supply it with...

Soccer-Celtic player tests positive for COVID-19 after squad return from Dubai

Celtic said on Sunday one of their players had tested positive for COVID-19, two days after the team returned from their warm-weather training camp in Dubai. Celtic travelled to the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 2 for a six-day training camp...

France detects COVID-19 variant first found in England

French authorities said on Sunday they were racing to contain the more infectious variant of COVID-19 first found in Britain, which has now been detected in Frances Mediterranean port of Marseille and in the Alps. Marseille Mayor Benoit Pay...

Iran tells S.Korea not to politicise seized vessel, demands release of funds

Iran said on Sunday that South Korea should avoid politicising the seizure of its vessel by Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Gulf, Iranian state media reported, while pressing Seoul to release 7 billion in funds frozen amid U.S. sanction...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021