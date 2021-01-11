At least 25 domestic terrorism cases opened as result of assault on Capitol -lawmaker

At least 25 domestic terrorism cases opened as result of assault on Capitol -lawmakerReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 03:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 03:39 IST
At least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of Wednesday's assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told a Democratic lawmaker on Sunday. Representative Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger and member of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said McCarthy also told him the Pentagon was aware of "further possible threats posed by would-be terrorists" in the days up to and including the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
Separately, the Justice Department said it had charged two more people in connection with Wednesday's events.
