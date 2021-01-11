Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Trump National Golf Club stripped of 2022 PGA Championship

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, has been stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship, the PGA of America said on Sunday. "The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," PGA of America President Jim Richerson tweeted.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 09:34 IST
Golf-Trump National Golf Club stripped of 2022 PGA Championship

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, has been stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship, the PGA of America said on Sunday.

"The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," PGA of America President Jim Richerson tweeted. In a video posted on the organisation's website, Richerson added that hosting the tournament at the course in New Jersey would tarnish the PGA of America's image. It did not disclose a replacement venue.

"It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver our many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission." A representative for the Trump Organization said they were "incredibly disappointed" with the decision.

"We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America ... This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement," the representative said. "As an organisation we have invested many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster.

"We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world." The decision to move the men's major comes after the U.S. president exhorted thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress met to certify his defeat to Joe Biden, prompting chaos in which crowds breached the building and forced the evacuation of both chambers.

Five people died in the rampage by Trump's backers after a fiery speech denouncing the Nov. 3 election results by the Republican president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

Young women in colourful traditional costumes, masks and white stoles braved cold weather in lines and sat seats apart from one another in Yokohama on Monday to mark Japans Coming of Age Day, even though the city is under a state of emergen...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now WHO comes to China this weekA World Health Organization WHO team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Thu...

Maharashtra: 3 killed in two road accidents in Nagpur

Three persons have been killed intwo road accidents in different areas of Maharashtras Nagpurdistrict, police said.On Sunday, two men, aged 30 and 35, were going on amotorcycle when their speeding vehicle rammed into a jeep onAmravati road ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Mexico, France and Russia confirmed the presence of the new coronavirus variant, first detected in Britain, while infections in China rose to an over five-month high.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 MacroVitals httpsapac1.ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021