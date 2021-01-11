Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi urges youngsters to join Startup India international summit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 09:45 IST
Modi urges youngsters to join Startup India international summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon youngsters to attend 'Prarambh', the Startup India international summit on January 15 and 16, saying it seeks to bring together top minds from industry, academia, investment, banking and finance besides young start up leaders.

He also shared his LinkedIn post in which he noted that virtual interactions have become the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic and said a big advantage of this is that people can be a part of programmes sitting at home.

''With most events being held virtually, it has given a great opportunity for youngsters to be a part of many interesting domestic & global forums. One such opportunity is coming up in the form of Prarambh on 15-16 Jan. I urge our youth to be a part of it,'' Modi tweeted on Monday.

Being indoors for the most of 2020 meant everyone had to alter their work styles, the prime minister noted and said work from home is in, so is greater adapting to technology.

''For me, it meant more programmes online, which were extremely productive and insightful. There were interactions with scientists, medical professionals, COVID warriors, academics, industry leaders, young innovators, spiritual leaders and more,'' Modi said.

There were virtual summits, both bilaterals and multilaterals with world leaders, he noted, adding that ''path-breaking'' development schemes were launched through public events organised digitally.

''I even interacted with lakhs of beneficiaries of existing government schemes,'' he said.

Referring to the summit, the prime minister said India would also be marking five years since the the Start-Up India initiative began.

''This initiative has propelled India to being among the most attractive start-up eco-systems globally,'' he said.

''No words can do justice to the spirit of India's youth. Their penchant for innovation has led to outstanding results. Our start-up heroes are not merely coming from big cities but also from smaller towns. This is a good sign,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

Young women in colourful traditional costumes, masks and white stoles braved cold weather in lines and sat seats apart from one another in Yokohama on Monday to mark Japans Coming of Age Day, even though the city is under a state of emergen...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now WHO comes to China this weekA World Health Organization WHO team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Thu...

Maharashtra: 3 killed in two road accidents in Nagpur

Three persons have been killed intwo road accidents in different areas of Maharashtras Nagpurdistrict, police said.On Sunday, two men, aged 30 and 35, were going on amotorcycle when their speeding vehicle rammed into a jeep onAmravati road ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Mexico, France and Russia confirmed the presence of the new coronavirus variant, first detected in Britain, while infections in China rose to an over five-month high.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 MacroVitals httpsapac1.ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021