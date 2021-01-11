Country staring at food crisis because of BJP: Mamata

The country is staring ata food crisis because of the ''adamant'' approach of the BJP tothe continued agitation by farmers for withdrawal of the threenew farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saidon Monday.

She also called the BJP a ''junk'' party for inducting''rotten'' leaders from other political outfits.

''The country is staring at a food crisis. If the BJPcontinues to remain adamant on the farm laws, there will be afood shortage in our country. The farmers are assets of ourcountry and we should not do anything that goes against theirinterest,'' she said.

The TMC supremo also demanded immediate repeal of thethree farm laws, as being demanded by farmers agitating atDelhi's borders.

She also unleashed a stinging attack on the BJP overthe party inducting a raft of leaders from other politicalparties.

''BJP is the biggest junk party in the country. It's adustbin party that is filling up its rank and file withcorrupt and rotten leaders from other parties.

''You must have seen some (TMC) leaders switch over tothe BJP. They have done it to protect the public money theyhad looted. The BJP runs the party like a washing machine,where corrupt leaders turn into saints the moment they jointhem,'' she said, addressing a rally here in Nadia district.

She also drew a parallel between BJP cadres andsupporters of US President Donald Trump who stormed theCapitol recently.

''The day the BJP loses elections, its cadre andsuppoters will behave like that,'' she claimed.

