Govt departments denying promotion to displaced Kashmiri migrants: APMCC

Alleging that some government departments were denying promotion to displaced Kashmiri migrant employees in the valley, the All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) on Monday threatened launch an agitation if the UT administration failed to end the “harassment”.

APMCC Chairman Vinod Pandita said some top bureaucrats in the union territory were “misleading” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the matters of Kashmiri migrant employees, appointed under the prime minister’s special employment package, in order to deprive them of their rights.

APMCC strongly condemns the harassing tactics of the Jammu and Kashmir administration against the migrant employees in Kashmir valley with regard to their regular promotions as well as time bound promotions, Pandita said. ''Some departments are denying promotion benefits to migrant employees on frivolous pleas that they were not permanent employees of the departments and their posts would remain supernumerary,'' Pandita told reporters here.

''They should stop harassing these employees or face an agitation,'' he said.

Pandita further alleged that some bureaucrats were giving the issue a communal colour by terming the prime minister’s package as beneficial for one particular community which was not the reality.

The leadership also asked the UT administration to remove the hassles in seniority lists, inter district transfers, accommodation issues and other problems by talking to the APMCC leadership so that Kashmiri migrants don't feel neglected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)